HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – On September 13, members of the Henderson County-City Joint Drug Task Force and Henderson County Probation and Parole investigated a possible parole violation in Smith Mills.

A news release says officers went to the 1100 block of Newman Street, at 11 a.m., where officers and deputies located and seized several narcotic paraphernalia items, suspected marijuana and firearms.

Law enforcement officials say Tara Riley, 39, of Smith Mills, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant and Deheaven Gilbert, 28, of Henderson County, was arrested on three outstanding bench warrants. A news release says charges are also pending on Gilbert for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Theft of Identity.

The investigation is ongoing.