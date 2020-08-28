Authorities find $100K worth of cocaine in home just a block away from Earlington Elementary

EARLINGTON, Ky (WEHT) Since the summer of 2018, authorities have been investigating the alleged poly-drug trafficking activities of Christopher Bowman, 45, of Earlington. On Thursday, officers arrested Bowman after searching his home.

Earlier this summer, detectives used a confidential source to buy a large quantity of crystal meth, crack cocaine, and marijuana in the Madisonville/Western Kentucky area. As a result of their ongoing investigation, local/state/federal authorities executed a search warrant on Bowman’s home on South McEuen, about a block away from Earlington Elementary.

During their search, authorities seized more than a kilogram of cocaine that was imprinted with “LUCKY.” Law enforcement say it is common for drug cartels to imprint kilo bricks of cocaine. The street value of the cocaine seized by detectives is over $100,000. Detectives also seized approximately a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine (street value of $20,000), over a pound of marijuana, a large sum of US currency, multiple digital scales and paraphernalia, two handguns, and a vehicle during the course of the investigation.

Bowman was arrested on several charges including drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Detectives were assisted by the Hopkins County Sheriff Office, Madisonville Police Department, and Kentucky State Police.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2020)

