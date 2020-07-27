Authorities identify Evansville infant found unresponsive over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The seven-month-old who died over the weekend after being discovered unresponsive has been identified. The Vanderburgh County Coroner says the autopsy on baby Kaylee Betz is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers were sent on a medical run Sunday around noon to the area of the Sunburst Boulevard Apartments. We’re told the child had been sleeping with mom when it happened. Betz was pronounced dead a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing.
(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)
