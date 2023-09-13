HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says that County Deputies are assisting Indiana State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Alex Rickenbaugh.

According to the Sheriff’s Office social media page, Rickenbaugh has multiple arrest warrants through multiple local counties. He was last seen in the area of Adyeville in northwest Perry County, where he fled from law enforcement in a vehicle which was later found abandoned.

Rickenbaugh is a 29 year old white male, is roughly 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Perry County Central Dispatch at (812) 547-7068.