Authorities searching for shooting suspect in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY Ky (WEHT) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the area of Baskett Cemetary Road on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call of a male subject being shot just before 7:00 p.m. Deputies and police say they found the victim in a field near railroad tracks. Deputies conducted first aid until EMS was able to arrive on scene and transport the victim to a hospital.

Authorities have not located the subject and the incident is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office does not think there is any danger to the public.