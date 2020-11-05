Barricaded suspect arrested after telling authorities they wouldn’t take him alive

SLAUGHTERS, Ky (WEHT) Authorities have arrested Alvie Martin after a brief stand-off.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Highbanks Ferry Road around 10:48 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims claimed they had been assaulted by Martin.

The sheriff’s office says Martin came out of the home with a rifle and “made statements that deputies would not take him alive.” A brief standoff ensued, and Martin surrendered to authorities.

He is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on wanton endangerment and assault charges.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: