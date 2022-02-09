VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday morning, an Indiana State Police trooper was patrolling Jessica Drive when he spotted a man riding a bicycle. The trooper says he recognized the bicyclist to be Ronald Luci, 28, of Terre Haute. Law enforcement officials say Luci had several active felony warrants for his arrest.

According to police reports, the trooper ordered Luci to stop through his PA loudspeaker. Officials say the order didn’t get Luci to stop, as he turned his bicycle into a fenced in area covered deep with snow. It was at this time that sources say the trooper left his vehicle to chase Luci on foot, yelling loud commands at him to stop.

Due to the deep snow, Luci lost control of his bicycle and crashed, ISP tells us. The state trooper states he noticed Luci dropping items during the following foot chase. Soon after, police say Luci was caught by the trooper and taken into custody.

ISP tells us they found several items that Luci had discarded, including methamphetamine. Luci was taken into custody for the active warrants out of Vigo County and for pending charges. He was transported to the Vigo County Jail where he is currently being detained on a $150,000 bond.