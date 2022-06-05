EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to an accident at the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and Virginia Street about 1:50 p.m. on June 4. A witness reported a man on a bicycle had been hit by an SUV that left the scene.

EPD, Evansville Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) arrived but could not find the man on a bike or the SUV. The victim called 911 about 2:45 p.m. from his residence in the 300 block of East Tennessee Street.

The victim told the officer working the scene that he had been riding his bike southbound on the east sidewalk on Heidelbach toward Virginia Street. The victim said his light was about to turn green so he started into the intersection.

Police said the victim told the officer that the SUV was going westbound on Virginia, did not stop and hit him on his left side. The victim confirmed the witness’s report that the driver of the SUV left but he could not describe the driver.

The victim said he thought the vehicle was a gold or silver Honda CRV and he believed there was a second person in the car. The victim left the accident moments after it happened and rode his bike home according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The release said the victim called 911 to report the accident and request medical attention. The victim suffered a minor cut to his right leg and pain to his left leg. He was transported by AMR to Deaconess Midtown.

A police spokesperson said the officer called the witness to get more information. The witness told the officer she was not sure what the lights were at the time of the accident but she described the driver of the car as an older female.

The witness said the driver exited the car and tried to talk to the victim. The victim got upset and rode his bike away according to the witness.

The witness told the officer that there was a younger female in the car. The witness described the vehicle as a Toyota Highlander and gave the license plate number to the officer. Officers ran the license plate number and it came back as a green Toyota Highlander.

The officer asked the witness if it was possible the victim was unable to get a description of the driver and the witness said it was unrealistic. Officers went back to the intersection and did not find any vehicle parts visible according to the news release.