INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana DNR Law Enforcement says it stopped hundreds of boaters over the weekend, but some of them had no business being on the water.

While working on the stretch of Harrison to Clark counties on the Ohio River, one Indiana DNR officer made several arrests, some of which involved very dangerous drugs. Authorities say those arrests included possession of methamphetamine, syringes, fentanyl, heroin and prescription pills.

“Excellent job keeping Indiana’s waterways safe!” shared Indiana DRN Law Enforcement on social media.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, both heroin and fentanyl are partly responsible for the state’s growing drug epidemic crisis. The CDC estimates around 2,755 Hoosiers died of drug overdoses just last year.