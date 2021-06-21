Bond set after deadly car crash in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ky (WEHT) – A judge set a $100,000 bond for a western Kentucky man held in connection with a car crash.

Dylan Howard, 24, of McLean County, is charged with three counts of murder. Back in March, Kentucky State Police say Howard was driving under the influence on Highway 81 near Calhoun. KSP says Howard crossed the center line, sideswiped a dump truck and then crashed head-on into another vehicle. The driver of that car, Joshua Fox died.

Shawna Rodney and three-year-old Emberlyn Howard also died in the crash. They were in Howard’s vehicle, along with another juvenile who survived.

The dump truck driver was also arrested for driving under the influence.