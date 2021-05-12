Bond set for former KWC assistant coach charged with rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Bond is set for Cardell McFarland, the former KWC assistant coach for the men’s basketball team. The Bosse High basketball standout is behind bars for an alleged rape.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McFarland allegedly assaulted a woman in the shower of her home, and later, the victim says, he raped her. McFarland says he did not force himself on the victim.

Cardell McFarland, Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

A judge has set a $2,500 cash bond for McFarland. He was also told he is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim. McFarland is due back in court Thursday when the state is expected to file formal charges against him.