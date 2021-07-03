Boonville man arrested on public intoxication charge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Boonville man was arrested on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement on Friday night.

Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of a vehicle driving at unsafe speeds around the New Lake Campground near Oakland City just after 8 p.m. A deputy arrived on scene and was able to find a vehicle matching the description of the report. Police say Jacob Horn, 41, was in possession of the vehicle and that he became verbally aggressive and would not cooperate in the investigation. At one point, Horn allegedly began to physically resist the deputy who was stopping him from leaving the scene.

Horn was placed into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. He has since posted a $650 bond.