BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Boonville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Court documents show 33-year-old Kyle D. Hollman worked for ProLift Toyota Material Handling with the job of procuring equipment for Aleris Rolled Products.

Hollman reportedly used his employer’s funds to purchase hundreds of items for himself. Officials say these items included two ATV’s, a tractor, firearms, ammunition, firearm accessories, tools, tactical gear and camping equipment.

According to court documents, Hollman made around 847 fraudulent purchases over two years that totaled $346,608.65. The Department of Justice says Hollman perpetrated his fraud scheme by billing Aleris for products that ProLift never purchased, providing inflated invoices, altering receipts, and using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. In total, Hollman defrauded Aleris of more than $422,693.40.

Authorities say the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office provided valuable assistance to the U.S. Secret Service as they investigated the case.