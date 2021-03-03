Boonville woman facing multiple charges after allegedly biting, kicking state trooper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Boonville woman originally stopped for operating a moped without lights is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond after officials say she resisted and assaulted an Indiana State Trooper.

The trooper stopped Holly Hurt, 37, of Boonville near South Kentucky Avenue and Jefferson Avenue. Hurt had a suspended identification card and the plates on the moped were expired.

ISP says Hurt displayed signs of impairment, and during field sobriety tests, Hurt kicked and bit the trooper who pulled her over.

Hurt was transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital for minor injuries and then to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Her toxicology report is pending. She faces charges of battery on a police officer, resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The trooper was treated for his injury and released.

(This story was originally published on March 3, 2021)