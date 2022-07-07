EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two cars have crashed on Riverside Drive west of US Highway 41. This wreck happened after police reported they were pursuing a possible shooting suspect.

Evansville police believe the suspect fled the scene on foot after the wreck. Police are still looking for the suspect at this time with the K-9 unit.

One of the vehicles is completely rolled over on its top and wires are down in that area. Police have blocked off several streets near the scene and are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story.