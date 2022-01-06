Brian Baumgartner sentenced to 77 years in 2019 murder case

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) – It’s the end of the road in the case of a 2019 murder revolved around drugs, rumors, and the murder of a Warrick County woman.

On January 6, Brian Baumgartner was sentenced to 77 years in prison for his part in the murder of Valerie Ruark. In November, he was convicted of aiding, inducing, or causing murder. Jurors also found him guilty of abuse of corpse, obstruction of justice, and false informing. Prosecutors say he helped Anthony Wolfe Junior kill Ruark after they believed she was working with the police. Wolfe shot and killed Ruark before burning her body and dumping it in some stripper pits in Warrick County.

Wolfe was found guilty in June of last year, and he has since been sentenced to 75 years in prison for Ruark’s murder. And Baumgartner’s ex-wife, Ivory Dewig, was found guilty for obstruction of justice. She was sentenced to 18 months probation after more serious charges against her including conspiracy to commit murder were dropped.