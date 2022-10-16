EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police say a man was taken into custody Sunday morning after leading officers on a speedy chase that ended in a standoff.

Shortly before 8 a.m., an Evansville Police Department officer says they tried to pull over a Jaguar in the area of N Third and W Buena Vista Road. According to an affidavit, the driver refused to pull over and was speeding away from police.

Officers say the driver, identified as John Rybolt, pushed a woman out of the car and hit her. EPD says they popped the fleeing vehicle’s front left tire with a spike strip, but had to stop the pursuit after losing sight of Rybolt.

According to police, they soon after found the abandoned car in the backyard of Rybolt’s home address along Schutte Road. Officers say they tried to get Rybolt to come out of the home, but he refused.

Police say they were able to get a search warrant, which was used to search the entire home for Rybolt. Authorities state they heard him talking to a woman in a bedroom, but he still refused to come out.

Police say they kicked down the door and took Rybolt into custody. John D. Rybolt, 53, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of: