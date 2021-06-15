Henderson man sentenced to ten years for burning a dog to death

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Bryan Matthews, Jr. has been sentenced to ten years in prison on charges of animal torture and arson. Matthews admitted he took part in burning a poodle to death. He received five years for animal torture and five years for arson. Matthews will serve the sentences consecutively.

Matthews was arrested in June of last year after Duke, a miniature poodle, was found burned to death in a restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds. Duke was found a day after his owner said he went missing.

Matthew’s girlfriend said in a police report she saw Duke running around Matthew’s father’s home on Washington Street in Henderson the last day he was seen alive.