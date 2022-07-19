WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight burglary left a “priceless” and “irreplaceable” item missing in Daviess County, Indiana.

The Washington Police Department shared information about the burglary on social media in hopes of discovering new information on the case. According to police, one of the items that was stolen was a golf bag that belonged to professional PGA golfer Roy “Skip” Pace.

Police say the burglary happened overnight at the Washington Country Club. Authorities describe the bag as being red and white with the label “Skip Pace” on it.

If the bag is found or if anyone has information on the burglary, you’re asked to call Central Dispatch at 812-254-1060 or by email at bgarland@washingtonin.us.