WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week.

On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway.

During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner Focus responded to the scene. Law enforcement officials searched the car after Focus was alerted to the scent of illegal narcotics.

According to Washington PD, officers found around 12 pounds of marijuana and a little over 4 ounces of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

The driver, 35-year-old Sean Monroe of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of OVWI Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.

