Former employee at AT&T store pleads guilty to 39 counts of sexual offense

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An employee at an AT&T store has pleaded guilty to 39 separate counts of sexual offenses following an investigation. Cameron Wynne was first arrested back in July after exposing himself to a customer in the store.

Wynne was not an AT&T employee, but was employed by a separate company that is an authorized retailer of their products and services.

Wynne pleaded guilty as charged to:

Attempted Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

Six counts of Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony

Five counts of Public Indecency – Class A Misdemeanor

Fourteen counts of Public Voyeurism – Class A Misdemeanor

Seven counts of Conversion – Class A Misdemeanor

Four counts of Battery – Class B Misdemeanor

Two counts of Battery by Bodily Waste – Class B Misdemeanor

Wynne worked at an Evansville phone store and recorded himself committing sexually related crimes against women while at his place of employment. Wynne will be sentenced to a total of seven years with the first five years executed at the Indiana Department of Corrections and two years suspended to probation