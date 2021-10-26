Former employee at AT&T store pleads guilty to 39 counts of sexual offense

Cameron Wynne

Cameron Wynne, Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An employee at an AT&T store has pleaded guilty to 39 separate counts of sexual offenses following an investigation. Cameron Wynne was first arrested back in July after exposing himself to a customer in the store.

Wynne was not an AT&T employee, but was employed by a separate company that is an authorized retailer of their products and services.

Wynne pleaded guilty as charged to:

  • Attempted Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony
  • Six counts of Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony
  • Five counts of Public Indecency – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Fourteen counts of Public Voyeurism – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Seven counts of Conversion – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Four counts of Battery – Class B Misdemeanor
  • Two counts of Battery by Bodily Waste – Class B Misdemeanor

Wynne worked at an Evansville phone store and recorded himself committing sexually related crimes against women while at his place of employment.  Wynne will be sentenced to a total of seven years with the first five years executed at the Indiana Department of Corrections and two years suspended to probation

