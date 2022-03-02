CANNELTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Three people were arrested by the Cannelton Police Department during a welfare check. Police arrested 37-year-old Bradly Rubin of Cannelton, 33-year-old Amanda Bye of Cannelton and 31-year-old Jessica Little of Hawesville, Ky. and all are incarcerated at the Perry County Detention Center.

A police spokesperson said that an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of N 4th Street on Feb. 27. The officer conducted a welfare check and found probable cause for drug activity occurring at the residence according to a police spokesperson.

According to Cannelton police, a search warrant was issued for the residence. The search resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash according to the police report.

Little was also arrested for resisting an arrest and for having two warrants for Probation Violation according to a police spokesperson. A police spokesperson said two children were taken into the care of the Division of Family and Children due to signs of negligence.