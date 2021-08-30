Woman accused of defrauding grieving families pleads guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The woman accused of defrauding a grieving family after the loss of their child has been sentenced by a federal judge. Caroline Rich pleaded guilty to wire fraud and has been sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Rich was originally charged in state court for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from families while working at Alexander Funeral Home in 2019. She also allegedly defrauded Oliver Dill’s grieving family of $18,000 which was supposed to help pay for the child’s funeral costs. 3-year-old Dill had died in 2019 as a result of being left in a hot car

Rich is also accused of stealing payments from families for funeral arrangements while she worked at Alexander Funeral Home. Authorities say she had clients pay her directly instead of paying the funeral home. She’s also accused of creating a fundraiser for an Evansville hospice center but keeping all of the money.