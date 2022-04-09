GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin.

Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction on April 7 in a similar case.

Prosecutors realized the effect of the conviction and requested to continue the trial but was denied by the judge. Prosecutors would have to call witnesses that were not available for the trial to continue.

Law enforcement and prosecutors can review the facts of the case and may refile charges at a later date.

Gardner was arrested in August of 2021 and authorities say Goodin was found dead in April of 2021 from an overdose.