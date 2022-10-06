CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Central City residents are behind bars and facing abuse charges after police conducted a welfare check earlier this week.

On October 4, the Central City Police Department (CCPD) assisted Muhlenberg County Department-Community Based Services (DCBS) to check the welfare of two kids and their living conditions.

Officers say CCPD and DCBS were first told by Aaron Eaves that the children were with Daryle Eaves, their mother, in another state. Police say when they entered the residence, Daryle Eaves and both children were found inside.

CCPD says the living conditions at the residence were poor, with no power or water. The children were removed from the home after being medically cleared.

Police say Aaron Eaves and Daryle Eaves were arrested and both charged with:

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree-Child 12 or under

CCPD says Aaron and Daryl Eaves are currently housed in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center with both their bonds at $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges are expected.