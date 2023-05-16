HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Central City Police Department (CCPD) says over the weekend of May 13 and 14 there was destruction of property at the city park.

CCPD says a book collection box, metal picnic table and other playground equipment were heavily damaged.

(Courtesy: Central City Police Department) (Courtesy: Central City Police Department)

A spokesperson for CCPD posted that the city and police department take this type of conduct very seriously and are offering a $250 reward for information that identifies the person or people responsible and notes criminal charges will be pursued for these damages.

CCPD says if anyone has any information they can message this page, this page, or people may call City Hall at (270) 754-5097 or Central City Police at (270) 754-2464.