HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD), a Central City woman recieved fentanyl-related charges.

MCSD says on September 1 at around 8 p.m. a Muhlenberg County Deputy Sheriff observed a female walking on KY189 at Ridgewood Lane. Deputies say the female, later identified as Rikki Carroll, 22, of Central City, was subsequently arrested for public intoxication.

Deputies say through investigation the Deputy located pills that are suspected to contain Fentanyl as well as drug paraphanelia commonly used in the consumption of the drug.

MCSD says Carroll was charged with: