EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Central High School student in was arrested Thursday on several counts of rape and battery.

According to the Vanderburgh County jail, 18-year-old Luke Pokorney was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of battery.

He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

