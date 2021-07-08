Charges filed for suspect in fatal shooting of Terre Haute PD detective, says FBI

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a Terre Haute police officer is in custody at the hospital facing a federal murder charge, according to local and federal officials.

Detective Greg Ferency was shot and killed outside of the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute Wednesday afternoon. He was a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department and served as an FBI task force officer since 2010.

“Greg was not only a long-standing member of the police department of Terre Haute,” said FBI special agent Paul Keenan during a news conference Thursday. “He was a valued member of our FBI family.”

Court files filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana identified Shane Meehan as the suspect in the case.

According to the court documents, just after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Meehan pulled up next to the gate at the secured parking lot for the Terre Haute RA building, got out and threw a Molotov Cocktail toward the building.

Greg Ferency walked out of the building and the document says Meehan shot him. FBI Special Agent Ryan Lindgren ran out, engaging Meehan in a gun battle.

During the gun battle, the document states Meehan was shot twice before getting into his truck and fleeing the building.

Law enforcement officials found Meehan at a Terre Haute hospital where he underwent surgery for his gunshot wounds. The court document states a firearm and three Molotov Cocktails were discovered in Meehan’s tuck along with additional ammunition.

“Tragedy has hit the Terre Haute Police Department again,” said Mayor Duke Bennett. The death of Ferency is the third police officer killed since Bennett became mayor.

Officer Brent Long was shot and killed on July 11, 2011 while serving a felony warrant. Officer Rob Pitts was fatally shot in May of 2018.

Bennett said he was touched by how the community responded to the latest shooting of Detective Ferency.

“Last night as the body was escorted to Regional Hospital and seeing people along the way — how they even knew about that happening, don’t know. Just to observe the community coming out again to support the Terre Haute Police Department and the officer we lost was such a heartwarming thing for me.”

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen also spoke at the news conference. He began by expressing gratitude for all the support from surrounding police departments and communities.

Keen revealed that Ferency was a father of two adult children, as well as a loved brother and son and dedicated officer.

“There’s not anything he did that he didn’t put 110% in…You will not meet a finer person.”

Since Ferency is a federal officer, the FBI will lead the investigation into the shooting. If convicted, Meehan faces up to life in prison.