PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Charges have been filed against the driver that police believe caused a fatal accident. Bradley A Beadles has been charged with operating while intoxicated prior causing death and possession of marijuana.

Princeton police responded to an accident at South Main St. and Water St. on April 6. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the street unconscious and bleeding from the head area according to an affidavit sent to Eyewitness News by the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say that an officer provided first aid to the man identified as Thomas J. Robb. Other officers on the scene made contact with the driver who was identified as Beadles according to a police spokesperson.

Officers say they smelled burnt marijuana as Beadles during the investigation. Officers found a bag of green leafy substance that tested positive as marijuana in one of Beadles’ pockets according to officials.

Authorities say Beadles agreed to a chemical test and was transported to Deaconess Gibson Hospital. The chemical test found that Beadles was positive for a consciousness-altering drug according to police.

A police spokesperson says that Beadles was released from the hospital and left with a family member. Police were notified on April 7 that Robb died from injuries sustained in the accident according to authorities.