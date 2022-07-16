JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called to the Southside McDonald’s on July 15 about 10:25 p.m. for a report of a child walking around the restaurant by himself.

JPD investigated and determined the child belonged to Michael Brasell and Leandra McCormick. JPD obtained a search warrant for their residence according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by JPD.

The release said marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the residence. Brasell and McCormick were arrested for child neglect, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana according to a JPD spokesperson.

JPD was assisted by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police.