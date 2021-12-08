Child molester convicted in Evansville court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A verdict has been reached in the case of an Evansville man who was charged with child molestation in February. Roel Amos Hernandez Morales, 27, was found guilty on the following:

1 Count of Attempted Child Molesting (Level 1 Felony)

1 Count of Child Molesting (Level 4 Felony)

1 Count of Child Solicitation (Level 5 Felony)

1 Count of Attempted Voyeurism (Level 6 Felony)

However, Morales was found not guilty on each remaining count of Attempted Child Molesting and Child Molesting.

Morales had been initially arrested in February for setting up a cell phone to record his victim in the shower. The victim discovered the phone hidden in a bag with a hole in it. The victim told police Morales had sexually abused her several times before and had been warned by him not to tell anyone.

Morales’ sentencing hearing was on Tuesday but no information has been released yet.