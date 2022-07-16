EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department made two arrests after they claim a child was found in a drug filled home with floors covered in feces.

Police say they pulled over a motorcycle Friday after spotting it with no visible license plate. The rider, Nathan Dillon, reportedly had a suspended drivers license and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Dillion was detained and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officers say they received a search warrant for Dillon’s home after the arrest.

Police say they found a variety of drugs around the home, including but not limited to Xanax, fentanyl and other narcotics. According to an affidavit, several different baggies of drugs were within an “arm’s reach” of a 5-year-old child. Evansville Police say they found floors covered in dog feces as well as a bedridden 63-year-old victim that had been sitting in their own feces.

Police say the 63-year-old victim told them that they had been sitting in their own feces since the day before. A woman named Lacey Clark was also found in the home. EPD states that she quickly moved to the back of the home when officers arrived and was seen throwing pills down. Lacey Clark was arrested during the investigation.

38-year-old Nathan P. Dillion of Evansville faces charges of:

MOTOR VEHICLE- DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED- PRIOR SUSPENSION WIT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- DEALING SCHEDULE IV SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC-OP W/O INS / PRIOR [CM]

FAMILY OFFENSE- NEGLECT OF DEPENDANT/CHILD VIOLATIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE- DEALING COCAINE OR NARCOTIC DRUG

23-year-old Lacey M. Clark of Evansville faces charges of: