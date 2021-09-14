Civil rights suit filed against former Webster County deputy alleging sexual abuse of prisoners

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Two women filed a federal civil rights suit against a former Webster County deputy alleging sexual abuse while they were prisoners in the Webster County Jail.

The suit alleges that the two women experienced sexual coercion and exploitation, sexual harassment and physical assaults by Arthur Dale Collins, a former deputy at the jail. It also alleges that Collins tased women for his own sexual gratification and ordered women to engage in sexual acts.

The lawsuit also alleges that Webster County Jailer Morgan McKinley was on notice about the abuse of the prisoners and allowed it to continue. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Owensboro.

The women are identified only as Jane Doe 1 and 2 to protect their privacy. The attorneys representing the two women say additional women were victims of sexual abuse by Collins.