CLEATON, Ky (WEHT) – On May 23, the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant with the assistance of the Kentucky State Police at 200 block of Hillview Street in Cleaton. According to reports, their findings included meth, marijuana, two handguns and a sawed off shotgun. They also found suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Police arrested Bobby J Dukes, 30 of Cleaton, on charges of trafficking meth in the first degree, trafficking marijuana with both enhanced by a firearm. They also charged him with possession of heroin, and possession controlled substance in which the drug was unspecified.

Dukes was transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.