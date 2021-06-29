Convicted felon arrested in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A man convicted in one of Vanderburgh County’s most high-profile homicide cases was arrested in Gibson County.

Gibson County deputies say they arrested Erick Schmitt on June 20 after he went to a home in Princeton and confronted a man about a relationship the man was having with Schmitt’s ex-wife. Court records show Schmitt beat on the door, made his way into the home, grabbed the man and got into an argument with him. Schmitt is facing charges of residential entry, intimidation and battery.

Schmitt was convicted in the 1998 shooting death of Moto Mart clerk Charlie Simpson but was released after only serving 14 years of a 75 year sentence. Part of the reason Schmitt was released was because Simpson’s widow testified that she thought Schmitt was a changed man.