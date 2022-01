INDIANAPOLIS -- GOP Senator Jim Tomes of Evansville came before the Senate Judiciary Committee primed to describe his SB 14 bill to scrap most of Indiana’s handgun permit system and offer amendments to water down his own bill even more to make more Hoosiers eligible for opting out of state firearms licensing regulations.

“It just simply says that if nothing prohibits you from owning a firearm or, if nothing prohibits you from applying for a license, that you can carry your handgun with you without that license,” Tomes told the Republican majority committee. “All the laws we have with reference to guns only apply to the lawful citizen out here. It's always the lawful law-abiding citizen. Criminals do what they do. No matter how many laws you write and how thick your lawbooks are, they still do what they do.”