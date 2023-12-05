HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Patrick Bradford, a convicted murderer in an Evansville homicide case was injured during a fight with his fellow inmates. Officials with the Indiana Department of Corrections say Bradford was taken to a hospital back in August.

Officials have not elaborated on the extent of Bradford’s injuries or how long he received treatment, but IDOC officials say he was taken back to the Branchville Correctional Facility in Perry County.

Bradford, a former Evansville police officer, was found guilty in 1993 for the 1992 murder of Tamara Lohr. Prosecutors say that Bradford was on-duty and in uniform when he repeatedly stabbed Lohr at her home in Evansville and later returned after his shift to set the home and her body on fire.

Bradford is currently serving an 80-year sentence at the Branchville facility. He could be released from prison by 2028.