EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating a death that happened in the 400 block of E. Michigan Street. Betty Stevens was found dead on June 3.

Ms. Stevens’ autopsy shows she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and EPD is continuing the investigation. Ms. Stevens was 85 when she died.