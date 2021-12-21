Court date set for mother of 3-year-old who died of fentanyl overdose in October

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) In late October, 6 people were arrested in connection to 3-year-old Kamari Opperman’s death from a fentanyl overdose. The child’s mother, Makaylee Opperman, appeared in court on Tuesday and her jury trial has been set for May 9.

The child’s grandmother, Amber Opperman, had called 911 to inform them that the grandchild had ingested a fentanyl pill but the parents had refused to take the child to the hospital. Makaylee was arrested along with 5 other people; she was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and dealing a controlled substance.

Several other children were living with the suspects. It’s believed all of them had been exposed to fentanyl and several were sent to the hospital and given Narcan. A search of the home turned up over 5,000 fentanyl pills, as well as several other narcotics, paraphernalia, a gun and ammunition.