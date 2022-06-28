VERMILLION CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police believe a 23-year-old Clinton woman is responsible for a child’s neglect in Vermillion County. According to the Indiana State Police, Tabitha M. Dawson was arrested Tuesday morning.

ISP says detectives opened a criminal investigation in September of last year after learning that a child had been neglected. An arrest warrant was issued for Dawson after reviewing information found during the investigation, police say.

Dawson was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Vermilion County Jail on a $50,000 bond. She is facing a felony charge of: