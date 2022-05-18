POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say a cross-county pursuit that started in Posey County ended in Evansville with a crash between a deputy and the suspect.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says state police started a pursuit in Posey County for a wanted man Wednesday evening.

He says after the chase went into Vanderburgh County, state troopers stopped their pursuit. We’re told the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase after crossing county lines.

Sgt. Todd Ringle tells us the pursuit ended with a head-on collision between the suspect and a deputy. He says the deputy was not seriously injured.

Police say the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. No word from law enforcement officials on an arrest.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as we learn more information.