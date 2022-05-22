EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were called out to the 2000 block of Cheyenne Dr. for a welfare check on May 21 about 6:30 a.m. The victim had contacted his daughter and told her he was just stabbed according to police.

Police said the daughter told officers about the stabbing and said the victim is at the Vann apartments. The daughter also said she knew the identity of the person who stabbed her father because the person had done it to him before, according to officials.

A police spokesperson said that when officers arrived at Vann Park Apartments, they spoke to the victim who had a cut to his upper left arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical care according to officers.

Authorities say that officers cleared the apartment and located the knife used in the crime. Crime Scene unit was notified.