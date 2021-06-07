Daviess Co. man facing child porn charges

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A Daviess County man is facing charges after police executed a search warrant regarding an investigation into the distribution of videos and photos depicting minors in a sexual manner.

Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department alongside the Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation & Parole division executed the search warrant on Monday. Thomas A. Mason, 27, of Daviess County, was charged with 12 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and additional charges may be sought. Anyone with additional information about this or any other crime is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484