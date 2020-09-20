Owensboro woman charged with attempted murder

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro woman is facing multiple attempted murder charges after police say she fired a gun at an occupied vehicle.

Around noon Sunday, the Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance that began on Thruston Dermont Road.

According to police, 43-year-old Stephanie Millay fired at people in another vehicle. Both vehicles ended up in the parking lot of the Meijer store on Heartland Crossing Boulevard.

Police say the Millay fired more shots at the other vehicle.

Millay was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Authorities originally told Eyewitness News this incident could be a possible kidnapping, but learned that was not the case.

(This story was originally published on September 20, 2020)

