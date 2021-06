DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating vandalism that caused over $10,000 in damage.

Deputies say that on the weekend of June 5, the storage facility of Cecil Farms and Melon 1 was vandalized. Police are now asking for the public’s help with any information about the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.