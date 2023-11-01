HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is facing multiple charges, including assault against an officer following a pursuit in Owensboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the 3700 block of Ralph Avenue on a suspicious persons call on October 31, with callers telling dispatch that there were three people dressed in all-black and wearing masks looking into parked cars outside an apartment building. The Sheriff’s Office says that dispatch informed deputies that the suspects matched the description of subjects that had been involved in a similar incident earlier that evening.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on arrival, deputies found the three suspects, who threw down several bags and items, including a handgun, and fled on foot. During the chase, one suspect was caught, who allegedly began attacking one of the deputies. The Sheriff’s Office says that although the suspect was eventually handcuffed, the deputy he was accused of fighting with indicated he kept trying to reach for a loaded handgun that was in his pocket.

Police say as deputies continued searching for the remaining suspects, a vehicle fled the parking lot towards Highway 54, nearly hitting several deputies in the process. The ensuing police pursuit spilled over into Henderson County, ending near the Twin Bridges in Henderson.

The Sheriff’s Office says subsequent investigation revealed that the fleeing vehicle had been stolen from Owensboro, while another stolen vehicle was located at the parking lot on Ralph Avenue. A number of stolen items were found in the second vehicle, and a total of two handguns were recovered.

One of the suspects that was taken into custody has been identified as 20-year-old James Mitchell, Jr. of Evansville. Mitchell is facing the following charges:

Assault on a Police Officer

Fleeing Police

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Mischief

Violation of a Protective Order

James Mitchell (image courtesy: Daviess County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Crimestoppers for information on suspects in this investigation.