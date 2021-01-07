Daviess County, KY teen charged with assault on an officer

HENDERSON, Co, Ky. (WEHT) — A Daviess, County Kentucky teen is facing multiple charges after kicking and punching a Henderson Police officer and making verbal threats.

Henderson Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Washington Street in Henderson for locating two missing teenagers out of Daviess County.

Officers located the miss juveniles.

HPD tells Eyewitness News officers tried to place one of the teens in handcuffs, the teen resisted arrest and spit on and kicked officers.

Officers also say they could smell alcohol on the teen’s breath and he tried to kick out the windows and doors of the police cruiser.

Henderson Police say the teenager threatened to kill officers.

The juvenile was booked in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

He faces multiple charges including assault on an officer resisting arrest, and terroristic threatening.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)