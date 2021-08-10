Daviess County man arrested on charges of sexual abuse with a minor

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Police arrested a man in Daviess County on charges of child pornography and sexual abuse with a victim under the age of 12.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say they received information from a law enforcement agency in another state that led them to conduct an extensive digital investigation. During this investigation, they say they found images of a minor on an electronic device belonging to and being used by 24-year-old Jay Estes.

Estes was arrested on August 10 and taken to the Daviess County Jail.