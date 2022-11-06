OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help them find someone alleged of multiple crimes.

The sheriff’s office shared a photo of Daqwuan Vinson, who they say has five active warrants for his arrest. According to authorities, Vinson is also known to go by the nickname “Day Day”.

Deputies did not say what Vinson is accused of, nor how old he is. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Skaggs at the sheriff’s office or can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

